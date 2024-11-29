Abilene Christian Wildcats and the Sacramento State Hornets play in Miami, Florida

Sacramento State Hornets (4-2) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-4) Miami; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State and Abilene…

Sacramento State Hornets (4-2) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-4)

Miami; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State and Abilene Christian square off in Miami, Florida.

The Wildcats are 3-4 in non-conference play. Abilene Christian is 1-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hornets are 4-2 in non-conference play. Sacramento State is fifth in the Big Sky with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Benthe Versteeg averaging 4.3.

Abilene Christian averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 4.3 per game Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State averages 7.1 more points per game (69.5) than Abilene Christian allows to opponents (62.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Hull is shooting 36.5% and averaging 16.1 points for the Wildcats.

Lina Falk is averaging 13.5 points for the Hornets.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

