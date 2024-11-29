Abilene Christian visits Osburn and Omaha

Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-3) at Omaha Mavericks (3-5) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8:05 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Omaha takes on Abilene…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-3) at Omaha Mavericks (3-5)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha takes on Abilene Christian after Tony Osburn scored 23 points in Omaha’s 65-59 victory against the Lamar Cardinals.

The Mavericks are 1-0 in home games. Omaha has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats are 0-2 in road games. Abilene Christian is third in the WAC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Joseph Venzant averaging 3.7.

Omaha’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian has shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Omaha have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osburn averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc.

Leonardo Bettiol is shooting 65.0% and averaging 14.3 points for the Wildcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.