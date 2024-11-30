Abilene Christian visits Omaha following Osburn’s 23-point showing

Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-3) at Omaha Mavericks (3-5) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8:05 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-3) at Omaha Mavericks (3-5)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8:05 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts Abilene Christian after Tony Osburn scored 23 points in Omaha’s 65-59 victory over the Lamar Cardinals.

The Mavericks have gone 1-0 in home games. Omaha ranks sixth in the Summit League with 13.1 assists per game led by Lance Waddles averaging 3.1.

The Wildcats are 0-2 in road games. Abilene Christian scores 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

Omaha is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.0% Abilene Christian allows to opponents. Abilene Christian averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Omaha allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquel Sutton is shooting 41.7% and averaging 16.4 points for the Mavericks.

Hunter Jack Madden averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.