Abilene Christian squares off against Sacramento State

Sacramento State Hornets (4-2) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-4) Miami; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State and Abilene…

Sacramento State Hornets (4-2) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-4)

Miami; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State and Abilene Christian square off in Miami, Florida.

The Wildcats have a 3-4 record in non-conference games. Abilene Christian is 1-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hornets are 4-2 in non-conference play. Sacramento State is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 69.5 points per game and is shooting 42.6%.

Abilene Christian averages 65.9 points, 7.4 more per game than the 58.5 Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State scores 7.1 more points per game (69.5) than Abilene Christian allows to opponents (62.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Hull is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Lina Falk is shooting 49.2% and averaging 13.5 points for the Hornets.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.