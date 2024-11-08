Abilene Christian hosts Middle Tennessee following Bettiol’s 22-point game

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian takes on Middle Tennessee after Leonardo Bettiol scored 22 points in Abilene Christian’s 107-74 victory over the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets.

Abilene Christian finished 8-6 at home last season while going 16-18 overall. The Wildcats gave up 73.5 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.

Middle Tennessee finished 14-19 overall a season ago while going 1-10 on the road. The Blue Raiders averaged 10.0 assists per game on 22.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

