Abee leads UNC Asheville against North Florida after 20-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-2) at North Florida Ospreys (3-1)

Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville plays North Florida after Fletcher Abee scored 20 points in UNC Asheville’s 82-76 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

North Florida finished 16-16 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Ospreys averaged 11.2 points off of turnovers, 9.0 second-chance points and 5.7 bench points last season.

UNC Asheville finished 22-12 overall with a 5-7 record on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 15.7 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

