Abdullah scores 21 off the bench, Boston University defeats Howard 69-62

The Associated Press

November 24, 2024, 3:03 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Azmar Abdullah’s 21 points off of the bench led Boston University to a 69-62 victory against Howard on Sunday.

Abdullah went 7 of 9 from the field (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Terriers (3-4). Kyrone Alexander added 10 points while going 2 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line while they also had seven rebounds. Ben Palacios went 3 of 5 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

Marcus Dockery finished with 17 points and two steals for the Bison (3-3). Blake Harper added 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Howard. Anwar Gill had 10 points and two steals.

An 11-0 run in the first half gave Boston University a five-point lead. The teams entered the break with Boston University ahead 26-21, while Michael McNair led their club in scoring with eight points. Abdullah’s 18-point second half helped Boston University close out the seven-point victory.

NEXT UP

Boston University takes on Sacred Heart at home on Sunday, and Howard visits UMBC on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

