Abdullah leads Boston University against Sacred Heart after 21-point outing

Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-5) at Boston University Terriers (3-4)

Boston; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University takes on Sacred Heart after Azmar Abdullah scored 21 points in Boston University’s 69-62 victory over the Howard Bison.

The Terriers have gone 1-2 at home. Boston University is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pioneers are 0-4 on the road. Sacred Heart averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Boston University’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 10.3 per game Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart averages 70.6 points per game, 3.7 more than the 66.9 Boston University gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrone Alexander is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Terriers.

Tanner Thomas is averaging 12.2 points for the Pioneers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

