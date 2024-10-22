Women’s Preseason All-America Team

The Associated Press’ 2024-25 preseason All-America women’s basketball team, with school, height, year and votes from a 30-member national media…

The Associated Press’ 2024-25 preseason All-America women’s basketball team, with school, height, year and votes from a 30-member national media panel (key 2023-24 statistics in parentheses):

Paige Bueckers, UConn, 6-0, senior, 30 out of 30 votes (21.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.8 apg, 53 fg pct)

Juju Watkins, USC 6-2, sophomore, 30 (27.1 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 3.3 apg, 40.1 fg pct)

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame, 5-6, sophomore, 29 (22.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 5.5 apg, 44.6 fg pct)

Madison Booker, Texas, 6-1, sophomore, 20 (16.5 ppg, 5 rpg, 5 apg, 45.7 fg pct)

Kiki Iriafen, USC, 6-3, senior, 8, (19.4 ppg, 11 rpg, 2.3 apg, 54.6 fg pct)

Others receiving votes: Lauren Betts, UCLA (7 votes); Georgia Amoore, Kentucky (6); Raegan Beers, Oklahoma (4); Ayoka Lee, Kansas State (4); Aneesah Morrow, LSU (4); Rori Harmon, Texas (2); Flau’jae Johnson, LSU (2); Audi Crooks, Iowa State; MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina; Raven Johnson, South Carolina; Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina.

