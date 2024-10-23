Virginia sets sights on a season just days after Bennett’s abrupt retirement, Sanchez in his place

Virginia (23-11 overall, 13-7 ACC) Virginia was headed for major changes even before Tony Bennett’s retirement. Before stepping down weeks…

Virginia was headed for major changes even before Tony Bennett’s retirement. Before stepping down weeks before his 16th season, Bennett had rebuilt the roster with four scholarship transfers and redesigned the offense, installing a more up-tempo system that gives the players increased freedom. Longtime assistant and former Charlotte coach Ron Sanchez has taken over on an interim basis. Sanchez will look to lead Virginia to its 15th straight winning season and first NCAA Tournament victory since the 2019 title game.

Players to watch

Isaac McKneely (junior, SG, 6-4, 12.3 ppg). McKneely is the team’s top returning scorer and resident sharpshooter. His 81 made 3-pointers last season tied for the eighth most in the ACC.

Elijah Saunders (junior, F, 6-8, 6.2 ppg). Saunders, a transfer wing from San Diego State, could be Virginia’s most versatile player. He’s a capable low-block scorer, can step out and shoot 3-pointers and can run the floor.

TJ Power (sophomore, F, 6-9, 2.1 ppg). Duke used Power as a floor spacer, because of his excellent outside touch. Virginia believes there’s a lot more to his game and is confident Power can develop into an all-around offensive force.

Departures and arrivals

Virginia lost four of its top five scorers from last season, including stars Reece Beekman and Ryan Dunn. Replacing Beekman at the point guard spot is the team’s chief concern. It brought in Jalen Warley (Florida State) and Dai Dai Ames (Kansas State) to shore up that spot, where Christian Bliss is also an option after redshirting. Power and Saunders figure to give Virginia a more versatile frontcourt.

Top games

The Sanchez era tips off at home on Nov. 6 against Campbell. The first two months of the schedule include some marquee non-conference matchups, including games with Villanova, Tennessee, either Baylor or St. John’s, and Florida. That’s all before the ACC slate gets going. In conference, Virginia must face Duke and North Carolina in back-to-back games in February.

Facts and figures

Using Bennett’s signature pack-line defense, the Cavaliers have ranked in the top six in the nation in scoring defense in each of the last 13 years. … Virginia returns only four scholarship players who saw time last season. … Former star Kyle Guy, who helped lead Virginia to the 2019 title, is now a special assistant.

