Utah faces uphill climb in men’s basketball in 1st Big 12 season

Utah (22-15, 9-11 in 2023-24)

The rebuilding Utes will be thrown into the fire, going from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 this season. Utah was picked to finish last in the Big 12 after losing stars like Branden Carlson and Deivon Smith. Craig Smith enters his fourth season at Utah facing considerable pressure to win now and guide the Utes back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. But Utah faces a steep uphill climb going into a considerably tougher league with only two returning starters from last year’s squad that reached the NIT semifinals and so many unproven players on the roster.

Players to watch

Gabe Madsen (senior guard, 6-6, 13.6 ppg). Madsen will likely be Utah’s primary scoring option on offense in his fifth and final season. He made 105 3-pointers last season, setting a single-season team record and leading the Pac-12 in that category. Madsen was the Utes’ No. 2 scorer (13.6 ppg) behind Carlson a year ago.

Mason Madsen (senior guard, 6-4, 8.1 ppg). The twin brother of Gabe Madsen joins Utah for his fifth and final season after transferring from Boston College. Mason Madsen is a consistent perimeter threat. He made 60 3-pointers for the Eagles last season while hitting 37.7% of his outside shots.

Ezra Ausar (junior forward, 6-8, 11.4 ppg). Ausar joins Utah as a transfer from East Carolina. During his second season with the Pirates, he was the team’s No. 3 scorer (11.4) and rebounder (4.7). Ausar isn’t much of a perimeter threat, but he can give the Utes sorely needed scoring punch around the basket.

Departures and arrivals

Carlson leaves a huge void to fill on offense after graduating. Cole Bajema also graduated and Ben Carlson, Branden Carlson’s brother, left school to pursue a pro career overseas. Keba Keita (BYU), Deivon Smith (St. John’s), Rollie Worster (Nebraska) all transferred.

Craig Smith mined the transfer portal heavily to restock a thin roster that returned only two starters and scant bench depth. Ausar (East Carolina), Keanu Dawes (Rice), and Zach Keller (Wake Forest) will bolster the frontcourt. Mason Madsen (Boston College), Miro Little (Baylor), and Mike Sharavjamts (San Francisco) are expected to play key roles in the backcourt.

Top games

Utah opens its season at home against Alcorn State on November 4th. The Utes will have a chance to pile up wins in nonconference play. Saint Mary’s visits Salt Lake in December and a pair of neutral site games against Iowa and Mississippi State loom on the horizon. Utah will get no breaks with its first Big 12 schedule. The Utes open league play with road trips to Baylor and Iowa State. Road games against Houston, Arizona, and BYU await later in the season. Games against Kansas, Baylor, and BYU highlight the home slate.

Facts and figures

Caleb Lohner, a third-string tight end on the Utes’ football team, is also listed on the basketball roster. Lohner transferred to Utah to play football after four seasons of basketball split between Baylor and BYU. … Utah brought in transfers and freshmen from Finland, Mongolia, Mali, Nigeria, and Israel during the offseason. … The Utes boast winning all-time records against seven fellow Big 12 teams (Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia). … Mike Sharavjamts is the first Mongolian to play NCAA Division I basketball on an athletic scholarship.

