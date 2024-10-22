Tennessee guard Kaiya Wynn will miss season with torn Achilles tendon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee guard Kaiya Wynn is expected to miss the season after tearing her right Achilles tendon,…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee guard Kaiya Wynn is expected to miss the season after tearing her right Achilles tendon, coach Kim Caldwell announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot senior from Nashville was hurt Oct. 18 in practice. Tennessee said in a release that Wynn will have surgery and seek a medical redshirt to play the 2025-26 season with the Lady Vols.

She was one of only five Lady Vols to play all 33 games last season. Wynn averaged 4.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game coming off the bench. She had a career-high five games scoring in double figures and was coming off her best season for games and minutes played, field-goal percentage, free-throw percentage, points, rebounds, assists and blocks.

