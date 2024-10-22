South Carolina’s A’ja Wilson will have her jersey retired by the Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A’ja Wilson will have another lifetime honor at the Colonial Life Arena with South Carolina retiring…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A’ja Wilson will have another lifetime honor at the Colonial Life Arena with South Carolina retiring her No. 22 jersey.

The school announced the honor Tuesday. The ceremony for Wilson, who has had a statue out in front of the building since 2021, will take place Feb. 2 before No. 1 South Carolina faces Auburn.

Wilson was the program’s first No. 1 recruit, was a three-time Southeastern Conference player of the year and led the Gamecocks to their first national title in 2017.

Wilson is South Carolina’s all-time scoring leader with 2,389 points.

She went on to be the WNBA’s No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 and she’s won two league titles with the Las Vegas Aces. Wilson was selected WNBA MVP for the third time this past season. She also won her second gold medal leading the U.S. team to the Olympic title this past summer in Paris.

