No. 15 Creighton’s expectations remain high after losing top scorers; Kalkbrenner undisputed leader

Creighton (25-10, 14-6 Big East)

The 15th-ranked Bluejays lost their top two scorers and a key reserve, yet the expectations remain the same for a program that has reached the NCAA Sweet 16 three of the last four years. Greg McDermott appears to have done well tapping the transfer portal to fill vacancies created by the departures of Baylor Scheierman and Trey Alexander.

Players to watch

Ryan Kalkbrenner (senior, C, 7-1). The three-time Big East defensive player of the year blocked 107 shots and again proved dependable around the basket, shooting 64.6% from the field and averaging 17.3 points per game.

Pop Isaacs (junior, G, 6-2). The Texas Tech transfer was the Big 12’s sixth-leading scorer with 15.8 points per game and had 20-plus in nine. He started 58 of his 59 career games at Tech. His given name is Richard.

Fedor Zugic (freshman, G, 6-6). The 21-year-old backed out of his contract to play for a Spanish club this season to go the college route. Creighton expects him to miss a few games as eligibility issues are worked out. His shooting and scoring abilities should make him worth the wait.

Departures and arrivals

Scheierman (18.5 ppg, 9.0 rpg), one of the most versatile players in the country and unanimous All-Big East pick, is now with the Boston Celtics. Alexander (17.6 ppg), who had the ball in his hands at the biggest moments, is now with the Denver Nuggets. Francisco Farabello (42% on 3s), who played 22 minutes per game as the first man off the bench, also is gone.

Transfer F Jamiya Neal averaged 11 points and 5.4 rebounds for Arizona State. F Jackson McAndrew, a freshman from Wayzata, Minnesota, is a top-50 recruit and the highest-ranked player signed by McDermott in his 15 years at Creighton. Other freshmen include G Larry Johnson and G Ty Davis.

Top games

The Bluejays open at home Nov. 6 against UT Rio Grande Valley. They play San Diego State and Texas A&M and a third game against No. 2 Alabama, No. 4 Houston, Notre Dame or No. 25 Rutgers in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas Nov. 26-30. They host No. 1 Kansas on Dec. 4 and visit Alabama on Dec. 14. The Big East opener is Dec. 18 at Georgetown. They play two-time defending national champion and third-ranked Connecticut on the road Jan. 18 and at home Feb. 11.

Facts and figures

Creighton is ranked in the AP Top 25 preseason poll for the third straight year. … Mason Miller (45.4% on 3s) and Steven Ashworth (11.1 ppg, 4.2 apg) join Kalkbrenner as returning starters. … Miller led the Big East in 3-point percentage (.454). The Bluejays were 22-4 when he scored and 3-6 when he didn’t. … If Creighton makes a fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance, it would match the program’s longest streak (1999-2003).

