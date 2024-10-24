New look Xavier seeking a return to the NCAA Tournament after coming up short last season

Xavier (16-18, 9-11 Big East) Coach Sean Miller has rebuilt the Musketeers to contend for a Big East title and…

Xavier (16-18, 9-11 Big East)

Coach Sean Miller has rebuilt the Musketeers to contend for a Big East title and get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023. Miller brought in seven transfers, kept three key guards and welcomed back two contributors who had missed all of last season to injuries. There are lots of unknowns about how the Xavier roster will come together, but Miller believes he has the players to compete nationally.

Players to watch

F Zach Freemantle averaged 15.2 points per game, 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 22 games last season. G Marcus Foster, a Furman transfer, averaged 17 points per game for the Paladins in a breakout season. G Ryan Conwell played 38 games for Indiana State last season, averaging 16.6 points and 5.8 rebounds.

Departures and arrivals

The Musketeers lost a lot and gained a lot, a typical situation in the age of the transfer portal. Seven players headed out, including the backcourt duo of Quincy Olivari (19 ppg, 6 rpg) and Desmond Claude (17 ppg, 4 rpg). In addition to Foster and Conwell, Miller picked up forwards John Hugley IV (Oklahoma), Lassina Traore (Long Beach State), Cam’Ron Fletcher (Florida State) and guards Dante Maddox Jr. (Toledo) and Roddie Anderson III (Boise State).

Top games

Xavier opens at home Nov. 4 against Texas Southern. The Musketeers play No. 20 Cincinnati in the Crosstown Shootout on Dec. 14, are at No. 3 UConn Dec. 18 and host No. 18 Marquette on Dec. 21.

Facts and figures

Xavier has appeared in the NCAA Tournament 29 times, the last time in 2023 when it advanced to the Sweet 16 and lost to No. 2 Texas. … In 2024, the Musketeers lost in the first round of the NIT by two points to Georgia. … Xavier is also a two-time winner of the NIT, with its most recent championship coming in 2022. … Xavier has won or shared 17 regular season conference championships, while winning 9 conference tournament championships. … Miller is in his second stint as Xavier coach. He also led the team from 2004 to 2009. … Miller has won five league coach of the year awards — one in the Atlantic 10, three in the Pac-12 and once as USA Basketball Coach of the Year. … Xavier reached the Elite Eight in 2004, ‘08 and ’17. … Xaiver switched from the Atlantic 10 to the Big East in 2013.

