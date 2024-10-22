Florida State in rebuilding mode as Leonard Hamilton, 78, enters the final year of his contract

Florida State (17-16, 10-10 ACC) Florida State has not reached 20 wins in the last four seasons since claiming the…

Florida State (17-16, 10-10 ACC)

Florida State has not reached 20 wins in the last four seasons since claiming the ACC regular-season title in 2020. The Seminoles now have the antithesis of a Leonard Hamilton-coached team: few veterans who have familiarity with his scheme. They return just four players from the 2023-24 squad, with senior forward Jamir Watkins leading the way. Hamilton has coached Florida State since March 2002 but is in the final year of his contract. He says the depth he has is good and should give the Seminoles “an opportunity to get back to playing the way we have been accustomed to playing when we had our better teams.”

Players to watch

Watkins (senior, F, 6-7, 15.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg). Watkins tested NBA waters and entered the transfer portal but opted in June to return to Florida State. An All-ACC preseason second-team selection, Watkins gives the Seminoles optimism that they can compete in league play.

Malique Ewin (junior, F, 6-11). Considered one of the nation’s top junior-college players, Ewin averaged 14.9 points and 9.0 rebounds and shot 62.6% from the field at South Plains (Texas) College. Ewin brings a needed rebounder and defensive presence.

Taylor Bowen (sophomore, F, 6-10, 3.1 ppg). An athletic but slender big man at 190 pounds, Bowen runs the court well and can block shots. He should take on an expanded role.

Departures and arrivals

Florida State returns Watkins but loses six of its key rotational players from 2023-24, including Darin Green Jr. to graduation. But Primo Spears (UT San Antonio), Cameron Corhen (Pittsburgh), Baba Miller (Florida Atlantic), Jalen Warley (Virginia) and Cam Fletcher (Xavier) have found new homes.

Top games

Florida State opens Nov. 4 against Northern Kentucky. The Seminoles also host Florida on Nov. 15 and play at LSU on Dec. 3. Florida State opens ACC play against N.C. State, which made a run to the Final Four last season.

Facts and figures

Hamilton is beginning his 23rd season at Florida State. He has 443 wins, more than any coach in school history and Hamilton is the fifth-winningest coach in school history. … The Seminoles brought in nine newcomers, including 6-7 transfers Bostyn Holt (South Dakota) and Justin Thomas (UTSA). … Hamilton doesn’t often play freshman point guards, but FSU landed four-star recruit Daquan Davis in the spring.

