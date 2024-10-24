Butler tries to take another big step in coach Thad Matta’s third season with Bulldogs

Butler (18-15, 9-11 Big East) Coach Thad Matta’s squad took a major step forward in the second season of his…

Butler (18-15, 9-11 Big East)

Coach Thad Matta’s squad took a major step forward in the second season of his second tenure at his alma mater, but the next step may be much trickier. Yes, the Bulldogs have their two of their top three scorers back from last season. And, yes, the Bulldogs have more continuity without a completely rebuilt roster. But with two-time defending national champ Connecticut leading three Big East teams into the Top 25 rankings, two more in the top 30 and Providence not far back, reaching the top half of the league standings will be a major challenge.

Players to watch

Pierre Brooks II (junior G/F, 6-foot-6, 14.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg). The former Michigan State player provided a missing element in his first season with Butler as a consistent 3-point shooter. He led the team with 80 3s and made 40.7% of his shots from beyond the arc. If he replicates that performance, or improves upon it, he will be a cornerstone piece for Matta.

Jahmyl Telfort (fifth-year senior F, 6-7, 13.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg). After earning all-conference honors at Northeastern, Telfort provided versatility and toughness at Butler. He finished second on the team in scoring average, second in rebounds and second in assists with 100. He should thrive in his second season in Matta’s system.

Patrick McCaffery (fifth-year senior F, 6-9, 8.9 ppg). McCaffery scored more than 1,000 points while playing for his father, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, and could be a perfect fit for Butler.

Departures and arrivals

Butler will have to replace starting point guard Posh Alexander, who is now at Dayton, and starting forward Jalen Thomas, who graduated. But Matta has been a regular in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail. Besides McCaffery, the Bulldogs have brought in wing Jaime Kaiser Jr. from Maryland, guard Kolby King, who played previously at Tulane and St. John’s, and a four-player freshman class led by 2024 Indiana Mr. Basketball Award finalist Evan Haywood and Colt Langdon.

Top games

Nov. 4 opener vs. Missouri State; Dec. 7, at Houston; Dec. 14, vs. Wisconsin; Dec. 18, at Marquette; Dec. 21, vs. UConn; Jan. 11, vs. Creighton; Jan. 21, at UConn; Jan. 28, vs. Marquette; Feb. 18, at Xavier; March 5, vs. Xavier; March 8, at Creighton.

Facts and figures

The Bulldogs were picked to finish eighth in the Big East. Brooks and Telfort were preseason second-team all-conference selections. … McCaffery’s older brother, Connor, also will be on the bench this season as one of Matta’s assistant coaches. But the Bulldogs’ biggest draw could be Connor McCaffrey’s girlfriend, WNBA star Caitlin Clark. … Butler finished last season with seven losses in its final nine games.

