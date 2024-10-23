Bearcats looking for first NCAA Tournament berth since 2019 as they embark on second Big 12 season

Cincinnati (22-15, 7-11 Big 12) Returning their top three scorers from last year, Cincinnati is looking to return to the…

Cincinnati (22-15, 7-11 Big 12)

Returning their top three scorers from last year, Cincinnati is looking to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019. Competing in a conference that tied for the most teams in the NCAA Tournament with eight, the Bearcats held their own in losing just one Big 12 game by double-digits. The Bearcats signed three players in the transfer portal this offseason, including two experienced forwards and a guard.

Players to watch

G Dan Skillings Jr. (12.9 ppg). became the first Bearcats player to lead the team in total points and rebounds since Yancy Gates in 2010-11. G/F Simas Lukosius (11.8 ppg). In his first season in Cincinnati, after transferring from Butler, Lukosius finished second on the team in scoring and total assists. G Day Day Thomas (10.3 ppg) made an immediate impact in his first season with the Bearcats, leading the team with 116 assists and 61 steals.

Departures and arrivals

While the Bearcats return their top three scorers and six of their top eight scorers, Cincinnati will have to replace two key players from last year’s team. John Newman III, a defensive standout, and Viktor Lahkin, an efficient scorer in the front court. The Bearcats landed three potentially high-impact transfers in F Dillon Mitchell (Texas), F Arrington Page (USC) and G Connor Hickman (Bradley). Mitchell was second in the Big 12 with 7.5 rebounds last year and had eight double-doubles, while Hickman averaged 14.5 points while shooting 40.2% from three-point range. Hickman scored nearly 1,000 points in three seasons at Bradley.

Top games

The Bearcats open the season on Nov. 4 when they host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Cincinnati will play one Power Four team in their non-conference schedule, a road game at Georgia Tech on Nov. 23. They’ll play at Villanova on Dec. 3 and host the Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout against Xavier Dec. 14. The conference opener will be against Arizona on Jan. 4.

Facts and figures

The Bearcats return over 50% of their scoring, rebounding and assists from last year, returning four starters from last year’s team. … Jizzle James is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James, who played 11 seasons and led the NFL. … Cincinnati is 12th all-time with 1,911 program wins, second behind Kansas among current Big 12 programs. … Cincinnati has won 29 conference regular-season championships and 14 conference tournament championships.

