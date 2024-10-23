Arizona State aiming for NCAA Tournament return with stellar recruiting class

Arizona State (14-18, 8-12 Pac-12) The Sun Devils are expecting a rebound from a disappointing 2023-24 season after coach Bobby…

Arizona State (14-18, 8-12 Pac-12)

The Sun Devils are expecting a rebound from a disappointing 2023-24 season after coach Bobby Hurley brought in one of his best recruiting classes for the program’s move to the Big 12. Arizona State will have several newcomers to play with guard Adam Miller and big man Shawn Phillips Jr. as it tries to return to the NCAA Tournament after missing out last year. Jayden Quaintance, a 6-foot-9 forward, was one of the top recruits at his position coming out of high school and fellow freshman Joson Sanon is a 6-5 guard who can fill it up. Hurley shored up his roster through the transfer portal, adding three high-scoring players.

Players to watch

Miller (senior, G, 6-3, 12.4 ppg). The former LSU guard had an up-and-down first season in Tempe, but showed glimpses of his scoring ability, including a 20-point game against TCU. He will be Arizona State’s leader on and off the floor.

Phillips (junior, F, 7-0, 5.5 ppg). The athletic big man was a good fit for Hurley’s free-flowing offense after dealing with a foot injury early last season. He shot 55% from the floor primarily coming off the bench last season.

Quaintance (freshman, F, 6-9). Hurley has been impressed with the highly-touted recruit since he arrived on campus. Rated one of the nation’s top incoming power forwards, Quaintance has a massive wingspan and a solid frame with soft hands and a good touch — qualities that could make him an NBA lottery pick in two years.

Departures and arrivals

Arizona State lost the bulk of its scoring from last season with Frankie Collins, Jose Perez, Jamiya Neal and Alonzo Gaffney all gone. Hurley’s 2024 recruiting class was rated No. 9 nationally in the 247 Sports composite and the transfer additions include proven scorers. BJ Freeman scored 21.1 points per game at Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Basheer Jihad averaged 18.6 points at Ball State and Alston Mason 17.5 at Missouri State.

Top games

Arizona plays at No. 6 Gonzaga on Nov. 10 in a tough early-season test, has a neutral site game against No. 21 Florida in Atlanta and could face Southern California or Saint Mary’s in a multi-team event in Palm Springs. The Sun Devils have to play at top-ranked Kansas in their Big 12 schedule, but get No. 4 Houston at home. ASU opens at home against Idaho State on Nov. 5.

Facts and figures

Arizona State will play a charity exhibition game against No. 6 Duke on Oct. 27 at Cameron Indoor Stadium, where Hurley won two national championships and was the NCAA all-time assists leader during his playing days. … Arizona State was picked to finish 12th in the Big 12 preseason coaches poll. … A big area for Arizona State will be rebounding. The Sun Devils were tied for 292nd in the country at 33.25 per game last season.

