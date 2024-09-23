Live Radio
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg scheduled to have his pacemaker replaced during medical procedure

The Associated Press

September 23, 2024, 2:33 PM

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg is scheduled to undergo a medical procedure Friday to have his pacemaker replaced, the athletic department announced Monday.

Hoiberg, 51, was born with an abnormal aortic valve and had surgeries in 2005 and 2015. His heart condition was discovered during a life insurance physical and brought an end to his NBA playing career. This will be Hoiberg’s second pacemaker replacement.

Hoiberg is entering his sixth season at Nebraska. The Cornhuskers were 23-11 and made the NCAA Tournament last season. They are 63-94 overall under Hoiberg.

Nebraska opens the regular season Nov. 4 at home against UT Rio Grande Valley.

