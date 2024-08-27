South Carolina unveils highway signs celebrating Gamecocks women’s basketball championships

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina will install new highway signs around the state celebrating the continued success of coach…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina will install new highway signs around the state celebrating the continued success of coach Dawn Staley’s women’s basketball program.

Justin Powell, chief operating officer of the state Transportation Department, unveiled the sign Tuesday alongside Staley and Gamecocks athletic director Ray Tanner.

The signs read: “University of South Carolina, 3 Time Women’s Basketball National Champions, 2017, 2022, 2024.”

“I hope that this is an annual event,” Staley said.

There will be 15 signs installed at South Carolina’s welcome centers around the state, along with several around Columbia where the Gamecocks’ campus is located.

South Carolina won its third title this past April with an 87-75 victory over Iowa. The Gamecocks went 38-0 to become the first undefeated national champion since UConn in 2016.

There were signs around the state recognizing the team’s accomplishments, but the new ones add the latest title. Staley said she looks for the celebratory signs when she drives around South Carolina.

“When I do see them, I’m thankful,” she said. “It’s surreal.”

