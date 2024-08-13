Frank Selvy, NCAA record holder with 100 points in a game, dies at 91

Frank Selvy, an All-America guard at Furman who scored an NCAA Division I-record 100 points in a game and later played nine NBA seasons, died Tuesday. He was 91.

FILE - Frank Selvy poses with a basketball that belongs to his son, Mike, at his home Thursday, Feb. 5, 2004, in Simpsonville, S.C. Selvy, an All-America guard at Furman who scored an NCAA Division I-record 100 points in a game and later played nine NBA seasons, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain, File)(AP/MARY ANN CHASTAIN)

Selvy’s family announced that he died at his home in Simpsonville. The Furman athletic department released the news, with the school’s vice president of intercollegiate athletics, Jason Donnelly, calling Selvy “Furman’s all-time greatest athlete.”

A cause of death was not revealed.

The 6-foot-3 Selvy was born in Corbin, Kentucky. He played at Furman from 1952-54 and twice led the NCAA in scoring, averaging 41.7 points as a senior. That year, Selvy made history by scoring 100 points (41 field goals, 18 free throws) in a 145-95 victory over Newberry on Feb. 13, 1954 in Greenville.

Selvy scored 40 points or more 22 times in 78 collegiate games.

He was named Southern Conference player of the year in 1952-53 and 1953-54 and was a three-time All-America selection.

Selvy was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 1954 by the Baltimore Bullets. He was a two-time All-Star during his nine-year NBA career, during which he played for five franchises. He spent his last 4 1/2 seasons with the Lakers, moving with the franchise from Minneapolis to Los Angeles in 1960.

Selvy came back to Furman after his playing career and coached the Paladins for four seasons.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara; two children, Valerie S. Miros and Mike Selvy; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

