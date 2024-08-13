Live Radio
DeeDee Hagemann transfers from Michigan State to Memphis for her final season

The Associated Press

August 13, 2024, 4:01 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeeDee Hagemann, a three-year starter at Michigan State, has transferred to Memphis for her final season, Tigers coach Alex Simmons announced Tuesday.

Hagemann averaged 12.3 points and 5.3 assists per game last season and was named to the All-Big Ten second team.

Hagemann started all 30 games at guard last season and led the Big Ten with a Michigan State-record 2.84 assist-to-turnover ratio. She shot 41% on 3-pointers and 76.5% on free throws.

Memphis also added transfer guards Tilly Boler (Jackson State) and Elauna Eaton (Mississippi).

