Arizona, UCLA agree to continue basketball rivalry with 3 games over next 4 years

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona and UCLA will continue their basketball rivalry with three games over the next four years, starting with a Dec. 14 matchup in downtown Phoenix.

The teams also agreed to meet in 2025 at the Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas and in 2027 in Los Angeles.

Arizona and UCLA were conference rivals for years in the Pac-12, but the recent exodus from the conference has split them apart. Arizona is now in the Big 12 and UCLA is a part of the Big Ten.

The teams have played 113 times, with the Bruins holding a 63-50 advantage.

“For decades, Arizona-UCLA games have meant so much to our players, coaches, and fans across the country,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said in a statement. “Icons in the game of basketball have made this rivalry into one of the best in college basketball, and we look forward to adding the next chapters in the years to come.”

Said UCLA coach Mick Cronin: “It’s a win-win situation for both UCLA and Arizona, as we want to preserve what has turned into a fantastic basketball rivalry out West. These are two schools with strong basketball traditions and passionate fan bases, and it’s important for us to find ways to continue playing each other.”

