Defending champion South Carolina women to host UConn on Feb. 16

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Don’t forget to save the date — South Carolina will face UConn in what figures to be one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the women’s college basketball season.

South Carolina announced the game at Colonial Life Arena for Sunday, Feb. 16.

The defending national champion Gamecocks went 38-0 last season for their third national title in the past seven NCAA Tournaments. The team, likely to start the year at No. 1, returns four starters and expects a bigger role from dynamic guard MiLaysia Fulwiley.

UConn, led by fifth-year star Paige Bueckers, should not be too far behind South Carolina in the polls after going 33-6 and reaching the Final Four last season. The Huskies also added the country’s top college prospect in Sarah Strong.

UConn and South Carolina have played 12 times over the past 10 seasons. The Huskies and coach Geno Auriemma won their first six meetings against coach Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks.

South Carolina turned that around, winning five of the past six games including a 63-49 victory in the 2022 national championship game.

The Gamecocks beat UConn 83-65 in Columbia last season. The teams are back at South Carolina’s home for a second straight year because UConn had called off a scheduled game there in the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

