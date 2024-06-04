Clemson adds Illinois State forward Foster to its men’s basketball roster

Clemson has signed Illinois State forward Myles Foster to its men’s basketball roster for next season. Coach Brad Brownell announced…

Clemson has signed Illinois State forward Myles Foster to its men’s basketball roster for next season.

Coach Brad Brownell announced Foster’s addition on Tuesday. The 6-foot-7 Foster was the Redbirds second-leading scorer last season at 12.4 points a game. He led the team in rebounds at eight per contest.

Foster, from Brooklyn, N.Y., spent his first three seasons at Monmouth before joining Illinois State a season ago. He has one year of eligibility left.

“Myles is coming off a really good year at Illinois State and provides frontcourt depth to our team,” Brownell said. “He is a crafty, low-post scorer who is physical, rebounds well and fits our offensive system perfectly.”

The Tigers will need with depth up front, having lost 6-11 starter PJ Hall and reserves in 6-10 Jack Clark and 6-8 RJ Godfrey from a team that advanced to the NCAA’s Elite Eight.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.