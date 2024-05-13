Clemson adds Duke big man Christian Reeves; Washington lands forward Great Osobor from Utah State

Former Duke center Christian Reeves has signed to play at Clemson, one of the Blue Devils’ Atlantic Coast Conference rivals,…

Former Duke center Christian Reeves has signed to play at Clemson, one of the Blue Devils’ Atlantic Coast Conference rivals, while Washington landed one of the best remaining players available in forward Great Osobor.

Osobor was the Mountain West Conference player of the year last season at Utah State and announced his intention on Monday to follow coach Danny Sprinkle after he was hired as the new coach at Washington.

“Washington will allow me to maximize my potential as a player in my final year of college basketball. Coach Sprinkle has been with me every step of the way since I came from England, and I cannot wait to help the Huskies get back to the NCAA Tournament,” Osobor told ESPN.

Osobor averaged 17.7 points and 9.0 rebounds last season as the Aggies won the Mountain West regular-season title and beat TCU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Tigers coach Brad Brownell officially announced the addition of Reeves on Monday. Reeves is a 7-foot-1 junior from Charlotte who has three years of eligibility starting next season.

Reeves will add size at Clemson, where all-ACC center PJ Hall entered the NBA draft after helping the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight this past season.

Reeves played 13 games as a freshman for Duke and was expected to take on a bigger role this past season. But Reeves played only three games before injuring his right ankle. He eventually underwent surgery and did not play again.

Brownell said he’s looking forward to continuing Reeves’ development.

“He has great size, can rebound, block shots and has the potential to become an elite rim protector and more,” the coach said.

Reeves’ career-high of six points came on 3-for-3 shooting in six minutes against Pittsburgh in the 2023 ACC Tournament.

