Sports on TV for Friday, Apr. 5

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Apr. 5 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 1 a.m. (Saturday) FS2…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Apr. 5

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

1 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Long John Silver’s 200, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz. (Taped)

10:25 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan

1:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Iowa

7 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

8 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at LSU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Reese’s NABC All-Star Game: East vs. West, Phoenix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: NC State vs. South Carolina, Final Four, Cleveland

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: NC State vs. South Carolina, Final Four, Cleveland (The Bird & Taurasi Show)

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. Iowa, Final Four, Cleveland

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. Iowa, Final Four, Cleveland (The Bird & Taurasi Show)

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Championships: From Champaign, Ill.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Arkansas

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Texas

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon St.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon

GOLF

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Club Car Championship, Second Round, The Landings Club – Deer Creek Course, Savannah, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Second Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The T-Mobile Match Play – Day 3, Third Round, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chipotle High School Nationals: TBD, Semifinal, Brownsburg, Ind.

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chipotle High School Nationals: TBD, Semifinal, Brownsburg, Ind.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Chipotle High School Nationals: TBD, Semifinal, Brownsburg, Ind.

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Chipotle High School Nationals: TBD, Semifinal, Brownsburg, Ind.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. China, Group B, Utica, N.Y.

7 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. U.S., Group A, Utica, N.Y.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Buffalo at Colorado

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR Oakland at Detroit

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Colorado OR Baltimore at Pittsburgh

6:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — NY Mets at Cincinnati

8:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Houston at Texas

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at LA Angels OR Seattle at Milwaukee (8:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Sacramento at Boston

10 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Phoenix

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Long Island at Osceola

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:55 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Newcastle

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Dallas at Seattle

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Marrakech-ATP, Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Quarterfinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Quarterfinals

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.