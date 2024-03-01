Zidek and Chattanooga host Western Carolina

Western Carolina Catamounts (21-9, 10-7 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (20-10, 12-5 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Carolina Catamounts (21-9, 10-7 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (20-10, 12-5 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga faces the Western Carolina Catamounts after Jan Zidek scored 24 points in Chattanooga’s 84-75 victory over the Mercer Bears.

The Mocs are 12-3 in home games. Chattanooga is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Catamounts have gone 10-7 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina is fourth in the SoCon scoring 76.7 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

Chattanooga makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Western Carolina has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Western Carolina has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Chattanooga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is scoring 17.7 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Mocs. Trey Bonham is averaging 13.1 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the past 10 games for Chattanooga.

Tre Jackson averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 21.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

