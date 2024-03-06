Youngstown State plays Cleveland State in Horizon League Tournament

Cleveland State Vikings (19-13, 12-9 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (22-9, 14-6 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Cleveland State Vikings (19-13, 12-9 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (22-9, 14-6 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays in the Horizon League Tournament against Cleveland State.

The Penguins have gone 14-6 against Horizon League opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Youngstown State scores 81.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Vikings’ record in Horizon League play is 12-9. Cleveland State is 5-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Youngstown State is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Cleveland State allows to opponents. Cleveland State scores 5.7 more points per game (76.2) than Youngstown State allows (70.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rush averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Ziggy Reid is averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

Tristan Enaruna is averaging 20 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Vikings. Tujautae Williams is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 40.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

