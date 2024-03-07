Youngstown State plays Cleveland State in Horizon League Tournament

Cleveland State Vikings (19-13, 12-9 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (22-9, 14-6 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Cleveland State Vikings (19-13, 12-9 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (22-9, 14-6 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -8.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State squares off against Cleveland State in the Horizon League Tournament.

The Penguins have gone 14-6 against Horizon League opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Youngstown State leads the Horizon League with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Damiree Burns averaging 7.9.

The Vikings are 12-9 against Horizon League teams. Cleveland State ranks sixth in the Horizon League shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

Youngstown State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Youngstown State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brett Thompson is averaging 12.7 points and 4.1 assists for the Penguins. Ziggy Reid is averaging 16.1 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the past 10 games.

Tristan Enaruna is averaging 20 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Vikings. Tujautae Williams is averaging 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 58.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 40.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

