Young leads Southern Utah against SFA after 29-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-20, 4-14 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (15-14, 8-10 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-20, 4-14 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (15-14, 8-10 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks -6.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah takes on SFA after Zion Young scored 29 points in Southern Utah’s 88-83 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The ‘Jacks have gone 8-5 in home games. SFA is fourth in the WAC scoring 74.3 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Thunderbirds are 4-14 in conference games. Southern Utah ranks ninth in the WAC shooting 30.1% from 3-point range.

SFA averages 74.3 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 77.9 Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Jossell is averaging 12.2 points and 1.5 steals for the ‘Jacks. Jalil Beaubrun is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 2-8, averaging 74.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.