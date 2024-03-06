Young and Southern Utah host SFA

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-20, 4-14 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (15-14, 8-10 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah plays SFA after Zion Young scored 29 points in Southern Utah’s 88-83 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The ‘Jacks have gone 8-5 at home. SFA ranks fifth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 36.6 rebounds. Jalil Beaubrun leads the ‘Jacks with 4.9 boards.

The Thunderbirds are 4-14 in WAC play. Southern Utah is 1-7 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

SFA averages 74.3 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 77.9 Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Jossell is scoring 12.2 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the ‘Jacks. Beaubrun is averaging 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Dominique Ford is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Young is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 2-8, averaging 74.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

