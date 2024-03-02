Yale hosts Mack and Harvard

Harvard Crimson (14-11, 5-7 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (19-8, 10-2 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Harvard Crimson (14-11, 5-7 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (19-8, 10-2 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard plays the Yale Bulldogs after Malik Mack scored 20 points in Harvard’s 71-68 overtime loss to the Brown Bears.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-1 at home. Yale leads the Ivy League with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Danny Wolf averaging 7.6.

The Crimson are 5-7 in Ivy League play. Harvard is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Yale makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Harvard has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Harvard averages 70.8 points per game, 4.0 more than the 66.8 Yale allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bez Mbeng is averaging 12 points, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bulldogs. Wolf is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

Mack is scoring 18.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Crimson. Chisom Okpara is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Crimson: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

