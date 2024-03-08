Yale hosts Brown after Ferrari’s 39-point game

Brown Bears (11-17, 7-6 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (20-8, 11-2 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Brown Bears (11-17, 7-6 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (20-8, 11-2 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown visits Yale after Kimo Ferrari scored 39 points in Brown’s 89-67 win over the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Bulldogs are 9-1 on their home court. Yale leads the Ivy League in rebounding, averaging 37.1 boards. Danny Wolf leads the Bulldogs with 9.8 rebounds.

The Bears are 7-6 against Ivy League opponents. Brown ranks sixth in the Ivy League with 13.1 assists per game led by Kino Lilly Jr. averaging 3.3.

Yale’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Brown gives up. Brown has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Yale have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wolf is averaging 14.4 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. August Mahoney is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lilly averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Nana Owusu-Anane is averaging 15.2 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.