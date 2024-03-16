Yale Bulldogs play in Ivy League Tournament against the Cornell Big Red

Cornell Big Red (22-6, 11-3 Ivy League) vs. Yale Bulldogs (20-9, 11-3 Ivy League) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT…

Cornell Big Red (22-6, 11-3 Ivy League) vs. Yale Bulldogs (20-9, 11-3 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Yale and Cornell play in the Ivy League Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-3 against Ivy League teams, with a 9-6 record in non-conference play. Yale is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Big Red are 11-3 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell averages 83.0 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

Yale makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Cornell has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Cornell has shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Yale have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danny Wolf is averaging 14.3 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Nazir Williams is averaging 11.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Big Red. Chris Manon is averaging 14.1 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 58.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Big Red: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.