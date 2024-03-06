Xavier plays Butler after Claude’s 36-point performance

Xavier Musketeers (15-14, 9-9 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (17-13, 8-11 Big East) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Xavier Musketeers (15-14, 9-9 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (17-13, 8-11 Big East)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces Butler after Desmond Claude scored 36 points in Xavier’s 98-93 win over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-5 at home. Butler ranks fourth in the Big East with 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Jahmyl Telfort averaging 7.2.

The Musketeers have gone 9-9 against Big East opponents. Xavier is fourth in the Big East with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Quincy Olivari averaging 4.8.

Butler averages 77.6 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 73.9 Xavier gives up. Xavier averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Butler gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre Brooks is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 14.8 points. DJ Davis is shooting 46.9% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games.

Olivari is averaging 19.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Musketeers. Claude is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

