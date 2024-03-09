Xavier and No. 8 Marquette face off for conference showdown

Marquette Golden Eagles (22-8, 13-6 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (15-15, 9-10 Big East) Cincinnati; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Marquette Golden Eagles (22-8, 13-6 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (15-15, 9-10 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -2.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tyler Kolek and No. 8 Marquette visit Quincy Olivari and Xavier in Big East action Saturday.

The Musketeers are 11-6 on their home court. Xavier is fifth in the Big East with 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Desmond Claude averaging 7.9.

The Golden Eagles have gone 13-6 against Big East opponents. Marquette ranks fourth in the Big East allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

Xavier’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Marquette gives up. Marquette averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Xavier gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivari is shooting 43.1% and averaging 19.1 points for the Musketeers. Dayvion McKnight is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kolek is averaging 15 points, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Eagles. Kam Jones is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

