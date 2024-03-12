Wyoming faces Fresno State in MWC Tournament

Fresno State Bulldogs (11-20, 4-14 MWC) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (15-16, 8-10 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Fresno State Bulldogs (11-20, 4-14 MWC) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (15-16, 8-10 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming and Fresno State play in the MWC Tournament.

The Cowboys’ record in MWC play is 8-10, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference games. Wyoming gives up 74.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 4-14 in MWC play. Fresno State is ninth in the MWC with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Enoch Boakye averaging 7.9.

Wyoming is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Fresno State allows to opponents. Fresno State has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin is averaging 16.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Cowboys. Brendan Wenzel is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Hill is scoring 12.1 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Xavier Dusell is averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 61.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

