Wyoming faces Air Force on 4-game home skid

Air Force Falcons (9-19, 2-14 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (13-16, 6-10 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming is looking to stop its four-game home slide with a victory against Air Force.

The Cowboys have gone 8-5 at home. Wyoming is seventh in the MWC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Cam Manyawu averaging 4.4.

The Falcons are 2-14 against MWC opponents. Air Force is seventh in the MWC allowing 71.6 points while holding opponents to 47.0% shooting.

Wyoming averages 72.3 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 71.6 Air Force allows. Air Force has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 45.8% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Cowboys. Brendan Wenzel is averaging 15.6 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Falcons: 1-9, averaging 62.3 points, 23.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

