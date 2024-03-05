Wyoming earns 74-63 victory against Air Force

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Brendan Wenzel scored 20 points, Akuel Kot and Sam Griffin each scored 19 and Wyoming defeated…

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Brendan Wenzel scored 20 points, Akuel Kot and Sam Griffin each scored 19 and Wyoming defeated Air Force 74-63 on Tuesday night.

Wenzel had six rebounds for the Cowboys (14-16, 7-10 Mountain West Conference). Kot went 6 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line. Griffin went 7 of 12 from the field, 4 for 7 from 3-point range.

Jeffrey Mills finished with 17 points for the Falcons (9-20, 2-15). Byron Brown added 16 points for Air Force. Luke Kearney finished with 13 points.

Wyoming took the lead with 2:30 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 27-22 at halftime, with Griffin racking up 14 points. Kot scored 19 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

