Wyoming Cowboys play in MWC Tournament against the Fresno State Bulldogs

Fresno State Bulldogs (11-20, 4-14 MWC) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (15-16, 8-10 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Fresno State Bulldogs (11-20, 4-14 MWC) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (15-16, 8-10 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -7.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming and Fresno State meet in the MWC Tournament.

The Cowboys are 8-10 against MWC opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. Wyoming is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 4-14 in MWC play. Fresno State ranks ninth in the MWC giving up 73.5 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

Wyoming averages 72.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 73.5 Fresno State gives up. Fresno State averages 67.1 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 74.4 Wyoming gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 16.8 points and 3.4 assists. Brendan Wenzel is averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

Isaiah Hill is averaging 12.1 points and 6.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Xavier Dusell is averaging 15.3 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 61.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.