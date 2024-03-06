Wright State Raiders play in Horizon League Tournament against the Northern Kentucky Norse

Northern Kentucky Norse (17-14, 12-8 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (18-13, 13-7 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Northern Kentucky Norse (17-14, 12-8 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (18-13, 13-7 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State plays in the Horizon League Tournament against Northern Kentucky.

The Raiders’ record in Horizon League play is 13-7, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference play. Wright State ranks sixth in college basketball with 40.6 points in the paint led by Tanner Holden averaging 11.3.

The Norse are 12-8 in Horizon League play. Northern Kentucky is sixth in the Horizon League scoring 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Marques Warrick averaging 5.5.

Wright State makes 53.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than Northern Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Northern Kentucky averages 74.1 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 80.6 Wright State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Noel is averaging 14.7 points and eight rebounds for the Raiders.

Warrick is averaging 20 points for the Norse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 85.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.