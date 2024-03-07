Wright State Raiders play in Horizon League Tournament against the Northern Kentucky Norse

Northern Kentucky Norse (17-14, 12-8 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (18-13, 13-7 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Northern Kentucky Norse (17-14, 12-8 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (18-13, 13-7 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -7; over/under is 161

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State plays in the Horizon League Tournament against Northern Kentucky.

The Raiders are 13-7 against Horizon League opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Wright State has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Norse are 12-8 in Horizon League play. Northern Kentucky ranks seventh in the Horizon League with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Robinson averaging 4.8.

Wright State scores 86.1 points, 13.9 more per game than the 72.2 Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 47.2% shooting opponents of Wright State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is averaging 19.6 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Raiders. Brandon Noel is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Marques Warrick is shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, while averaging 20 points. Robinson is averaging 14.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 85.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.