Woods leads Northeastern against Drexel after 20-point showing

Northeastern Huskies (12-18, 7-10 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (19-11, 12-5 CAA) Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern faces…

Northeastern Huskies (12-18, 7-10 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (19-11, 12-5 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern faces the Drexel Dragons after Harold Woods scored 20 points in Northeastern’s 73-67 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Dragons are 12-1 on their home court. Drexel ranks second in the CAA with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Amari Williams averaging 8.5.

The Huskies have gone 7-10 against CAA opponents. Northeastern is fourth in the CAA scoring 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Chris Doherty averaging 8.6.

Drexel is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Northeastern allows to opponents. Northeastern averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Drexel gives up.

The Dragons and Huskies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke House averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Williams is shooting 49.4% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Jared Turner is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 7.9 points. Doherty is shooting 52.9% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.