Wofford visits VMI after Bailey’s 20-point game

Wofford Terriers (16-14, 9-8 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (4-26, 1-16 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits the VMI Keydets after Dillon Bailey scored 20 points in Wofford’s 91-69 victory against the Samford Bulldogs.

The Keydets have gone 4-9 in home games. VMI is fifth in the SoCon in rebounding with 36.7 rebounds. Taeshaud Jackson leads the Keydets with 10.3 boards.

The Terriers have gone 9-8 against SoCon opponents. Wofford is fourth in the SoCon with 36.9 rebounds per game led by Kyler Filewich averaging 8.9.

VMI scores 69.2 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 74.2 Wofford gives up. Wofford has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 46.2% shooting opponents of VMI have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brennan Watkins is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Keydets. Tyran Cook is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VMI.

Corey Tripp is averaging 15.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Terriers. Bailey is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 0-10, averaging 66.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

