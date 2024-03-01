Witt leads Austin Peay against Bellarmine after 26-point performance

Bellarmine Knights (8-22, 4-11 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (16-14, 9-6 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Bellarmine Knights (8-22, 4-11 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (16-14, 9-6 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Governors -9.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay takes on the Bellarmine Knights after Sai Witt scored 26 points in Austin Peay’s 83-79 victory against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Governors have gone 11-2 in home games. Austin Peay averages 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Knights are 4-11 in conference games. Bellarmine ranks ninth in the ASUN shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

Austin Peay’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine’s 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Austin Peay has given up to its opponents (45.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Monta Black averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Dezi Jones is shooting 49.0% and averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Peter Suder is averaging 10.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Knights. Bash Wieland is averaging 16.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

