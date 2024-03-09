Wisconsin visits No. 3 Purdue after Edey’s 28-point performance

Wisconsin Badgers (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (27-3, 16-3 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EDT…

Wisconsin Badgers (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (27-3, 16-3 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue faces Wisconsin after Zach Edey scored 28 points in Purdue’s 77-71 victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Boilermakers are 15-0 on their home court. Purdue is fourth in the Big Ten with 35.6 points per game in the paint led by Edey averaging 15.9.

The Badgers are 11-8 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 74.6 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

Purdue makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Wisconsin has allowed to its opponents (46.0%). Wisconsin averages 74.6 points per game, 4.4 more than the 70.2 Purdue gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edey is shooting 62.3% and averaging 24.1 points for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Chucky Hepburn is averaging 8.7 points, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Badgers. AJ Storr is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 81.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Badgers: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.