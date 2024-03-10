Wisconsin visits Edey and No. 3 Purdue

Wisconsin Badgers (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (27-3, 16-3 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EDT…

Wisconsin Badgers (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (27-3, 16-3 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -9; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue faces Wisconsin after Zach Edey scored 28 points in Purdue’s 77-71 win against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Boilermakers have gone 15-0 in home games. Purdue has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Badgers are 11-8 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Purdue averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Smith is averaging 13.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Boilermakers. Edey is averaging 24.1 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the last 10 games.

AJ Storr is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Badgers. Tyler Wahl is averaging 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 81.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Badgers: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

