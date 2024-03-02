Wisconsin hosts No. 13 Illinois following Shannon’s 29-point showing

Illinois Fighting Illini (21-7, 12-5 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (18-10, 10-7 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Illinois Fighting Illini (21-7, 12-5 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (18-10, 10-7 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -3; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Illinois plays the Wisconsin Badgers after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 29 points in Illinois’ 105-97 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Badgers are 13-2 on their home court. Wisconsin averages 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Fighting Illini are 12-5 in conference play. Illinois ranks seventh in the Big Ten shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

Wisconsin makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Illinois has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Illinois averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Wisconsin gives up.

The Badgers and Fighting Illini face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chucky Hepburn is averaging 8.6 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Badgers. AJ Storr is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Shannon is averaging 21.9 points for the Fighting Illini. Coleman Hawkins is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 88.6 points, 39.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

